Construction set for Thursday on Route 100 near I-78
Police: Consider an alternate route
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A road construction project could cause traffic headaches in the Lehigh Valley Thursday.
Construction is set to start at 7 a.m. on Route 100 south in the area of I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, police said.
The roadwork may impact the exit and entrance ramps to I-78, officials said.
Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider planning an alternate route, police said.
The project is expected to be completed Thursday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
While excited fans packed the stands to hear those iconic sounds, others roamed the SteelStacks sampling food, drinks and enjoying the rich traditions of Musikfest.Read More »
- Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township
- Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
- LVHN: New hospital coming to Carbon County
- New designs, twists mark Musikfest t-shirts and mugs this year
- Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
- Police: Man pointed gun at officers before fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Musikfest kicks off with performance by Earth Wind and Fire
- Updated Hotel evacuated, hazmat crews called in Upper Saucon Township
- Police: Man pointed gun at officers before fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown
- Schuylkill County Fair makes turnaround after last year's flooding
- NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life
- Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
- 2 arrested, 2 wanted in March shooting death of man in Pottstown
- Updated Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
- Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program
- CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire