Construction set for Thursday on Route 100 near I-78

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A road construction project could cause traffic headaches in the Lehigh Valley Thursday.

Construction is set to start at 7 a.m. on Route 100 south in the area of I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, police said.

The roadwork may impact the exit and entrance ramps to I-78, officials said.

Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider planning an alternate route, police said.

The project is expected to be completed Thursday.