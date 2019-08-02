Consulting group gives Upper Macungie police high marks

69 News

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A nationwide independent consulting group comprised mainly of former police chiefs and other local law enforcement experts has given the Upper Macungie Police Department high marks across the board in its reviews of the department's staffing and operations.

An overview of the complete report covering nearly a dozen departmental categories was presented by Township Manager Bob Ibach at Thursday night's Board of Supervisors meeting. Commissioned last spring to conduct a comprehensive review of the township's law enforcement efforts, the Matrix Consulting Group of Mountain View, California reported the following as per Ibach:

– The police department's staffing levels of patrol officers and their supervisors are more than adequate to serve the public's needs.

– During an average work shift, patrols have enough time to complete all their duties including patrolling neighborhoods on a regular basis.

– The department is proactive in its duties, not only reactive when their services are requested.

– The traffic unit's operations are well executed and followup is regularly conducted.

– The detective's unit averages 14 new cases monthly and the township's crime rate is low and decreasing, thus making Upper Macungie a safe community in which to live.

– Regarding the administration, the report recommended not hiring a new deputy chief of police, however, reassigning that position's duties to departmental lieutenants. In addition, they also recommended hiring a second administrative assistant.

– The department is well-disciplined, with no internal complaints and policies and procedures follow best practices in almost every category.

– Officer training at 44 hours exceeds the national average of 25 hours annually.

– Overtime pay expenditures were labeled "fiscally conservative" by the report with only 2.4% of the police payroll budget was used for "special events."

– The department not only effectively engages well with residents but also interfaces well with neighboring township police forces.

The consultants assigned an overall rating of "very good" to the department with only several minor improvements needed, such as having patrols outfitted with body cameras to accompany the in-car cameras already in use.

In other business, the supervisors agreed to Aug. 22 as the deadline for the owners of the Lehigh Motor Inn on Tilghman Street to take action on the official demolition and rebuilding of the former motel into a Marriott hotel.

The supervisors agreed following the aforementioned date the township would forward the matter to a local district justice for further action.