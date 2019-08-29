Contract to demolish Allentown State Hospital now up for bid
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The state Department of General Services put out a request for proposals to contractors for the former Allentown State Hospital's demolition.
The project consists of the demolition of 44 buildings or structures on about 200 acres. Other responsibilities include hazardous materials abatement, utility termination and site restoration.
No bid guaranty is required for the project.
The department's solicitation said the project would cost over $10 million.
A pre-proposal conference is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. on 1600 Hanover Avenue in Allentown.
Proposal submissions are due Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.
