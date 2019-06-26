Contractors come calling after hail damage leaves roofs in need of replacing, repairing
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - The hammering and stapling come after Mother Nature's recent pounding on Teresa Robert's Coopersburg home.
"I didn't think hail could do that damage," she said.
The late-May storm wreaked home havoc across the region. Roberts is one of hundreds getting their roof replaced or repaired. Like honey to a bee, contractors came calling, soon after the storm.
"Got a bunch of fliers from different companies, about hail damage," she said.
Emmaus Borough Manager Shane Pepe says his community has been inundated with door fliers from companies across the nation.
The borough can't ban home solicitations, but it does regulate them and perform background checks. Pepe says it's an effort to protect homeowners from scams.
"Have to wear a badge. have to present that badge. Our citizens should be looking for that badge," said Pepe.
In Pennsylvania, all home contractors must be registered with the state.
"Had a huge influx of claims. We are looking at a hectic time," said Tony Zkirkov of TEC contracting company.
TEC out of Lancaster is registered and did solicit Roberts.
Project Manager Zhirkov says all homeowners need to be careful before making the hire.
"Do your research, go online and look at reviews. Not only if good reviews or not but how many reviews they have," He said.
A little homework for work on your home.
Pros say older roof shingles are more likely to be damaged even if you can't initially see it.
They recommend having an inspector come even if the damage doesn't appear bad.
