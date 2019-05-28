Coplay standoff suspect accused of pointing rifle at officer facing assault charges
COPLAY, Pa. - A man accused of threatening an officer during a standoff with police in Lehigh County is now facing charges.
Police have charged 47-year-old Robert Eichner with aggravated assault and simple assault.
They say he barricaded himself inside his North Front Street home in Coplay on Sunday morning after police responded to reports of fighting in the house.
Eichner's girlfriend was detained after she came out, but police say he pointed a rifle at an officer who knocked on the door.
Eichner was later arrested.
He's being held on $315,000 bail.
