Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer headed to trial
COPLAY, Pa. - A man who was captured after a standoff and manhunt in Lehigh County in May is headed to trial.
Robert Eichner Jr., 47, waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday. A charge of simple assault was dismissed, but Eichner still faces a charge of aggravated assault.
A formal arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Coplay Police say Eichner barricaded himself in his Front Street home. Chief Vincent Genovese says his department responded after 1 a.m. when a neighbor reported fighting and things being thrown from Eichner's house.
Police say Eichner's girlfriend came out with blood on her lip. After several knocks on the door, the chief says Eichner opened up and threatened his officer.
"With a rifle pointed at him."
As soon as the sun rose, a robot and SWAT went in to get Eichner, but he was not there.
Coplay Police said Eichner was taken into custody at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg by Bethlehem Police. Police said Eichner was at the hospital with injuries unrelated to the standoff.
