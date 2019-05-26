Coplay standoff turns into manhunt

Facebook Robert Eichner

COPLAY, Pa. - Coplay Police are searching for 47-year-old Robert Eichner Jr. after a standoff in Lehigh County.

Police say Eichner barricaded himself in his Front Street home early Sunday morning. Chief Vincent Genovese says his department responded after 1 a.m. when a neighbor reported fighting and things being thrown from Eichner's house.

"When they arrived, a female exited the front of the residence. My officers went around the side of the house to try to gain entry to see what was going on," says Chief Genovese.

Police say Eichner's girlfriend, Debbie Chuss, came out with blood on her lip. After several knocks on the door, the chief says Eichner opened up and threatened his officer.

"With a rifle pointed at him."

The gun is believed to be a Ruger Mini-14 semi-automatic rifle. The officer shouted "Gun!" and backed off. Eichner, also known as 'Butch,' went back inside.

"We had officers outside trying to hail him over the PA system and got no response," says the Chief.

Residents were told not to leave their homes.

"I was scared to death because I walk out this morning with my 8-year-old daughter to go across the street to the bakery like we normally do and I'm like, 'Oh my God. There's a sniper,' says Nicole Magro-Smith.

Magro-Smith said she had gotten to know Eichner and is shocked by the situation.

"100 percent (shocked). I mean, I've been here roughly a little over two years now and I've seen him like I said all the time on walks and never ever had an issue," she says.

As soon as the sun rose, a robot and SWAT went in to get Eichner, but he was not there.

"He had gotten out at some point. We believe it was right after the officers backed out of the residence and attempted to secure the residence that he went out the back cellar door," says Chief Genovese.

Despite Eichner escaping, police did recover his rifle. Chuss, who had bruises on her face, says she and Butch were drinking and she "doesn't remember if he hit her."

When asked if Eichner is believed to be armed and dangerous, the Chief said, "We do not have any significant information on him that would indicate however we cannot be sure and we just caution the public to be careful if they would see him or come in contact with him to notify the police."

Anyone who comes in contact with Eichner is urged to call Coplay Police at 610-437-5252.