1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A five-year-old girl was killed after an accident on I-476 southbound in Lower Milford Township Thursday afternoon, the Lehigh County Coroner said.

Officials were working on notifying the girl's next of kin.

Two parents and two other children were in the car. They were all taken to the hospital.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, said Carl DeFebo with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. A witness reported seeing an SUV on its side and a smaller car "crushed" into the median.

The highway is closed between the Lehigh Valley Interchange and the Quakertown Interchange.

Vehicles are being detoured to Route 22 East to Route 309 South. Vehicles can then go from there to Route I-78 East, then to Route 309 South.

Drivers can then go to Route 663 South, which will bring them to the Quakertown Interchange.

Some cars backed up on the southbound side are being allowed to turn around and drive north on the southbound side.

The road closure is expected to be prolonged as state police troopers reconstruct the accident.