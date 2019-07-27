Coroner called to Bangor quarry

BANGOR, Pa. - The coroner was called to a quarry in Northampton County Friday night following reports of someone disappearing into the water.

Fire, police and EMS crews were called to a quarry behind the CVS on North Main Street in Bangor around 8:30 p.m. for a water rescue, county dispatchers said.

Less than an hour later, the coroner was called to the scene.

At this point, there's no word on how the man got into the water. Authorities have yet to identify him.