Coroner looking for Slatington man's next of kin

SLATINGTON, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next of kin search.

David Henry, 49, of Slatington, was pronounced dead on Friday, Sept. 27 at 5:35 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Henry previously lived in Danielsville, Northampton County.

Henry died of natural causes.

The coroner is asking anybody with information on Henry's family to call the coroner's office at 610-782-3426.