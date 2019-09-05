Coroner searching for 57-year-old Slatington man's next of kin

SLATINGTON, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next of kin search.

Robert Gross, 57, of Slatington, was pronounced dead on Thursday at 7:53 a.m. in his residence. An autopsy will be performed on Friday to determine the cause of death.

The coroner is asking anybody with information on Gross's next of kin to call the coroner's office at 610-782-3426.