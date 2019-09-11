Cottingham Stadium renovations on hold in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Renovations to Easton's Cottingham Stadium are on hold amid rising costs.

The school board canceled a planned vote to approve cost estimates at Tuesday night's meeting.

The price tag has risen multiple times. The latest estimate was about $5 million more than the initial projection.

School administrators are sending the plan back to the drawing board in an effort to reduce cost.

They say there's no timeline for a finalized plan.