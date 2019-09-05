Lehigh Valley

Cottingham Stadium renovations to cost Easton School District at least $20M

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 11:40 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:55 AM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Cottingham Stadium renovations will cost $20 million to $20.8 million, the Easton Area School Board was told Wednesday night.

In May, the projected cost to turn the 90-year-old stadium into a modern facility was estimated at $15.5 million. That projection was about 30% below the total of low bids for five categories of work that were opened Tuesday.

Contractors are busy, so they are not under pressure to bid low, Josh Grice of D'Huy Engineering Inc. of Bethlehem told the board. In addition to the market for construction being strong, he added "We were a bit low" on some of the estimates.

"This is a unique project," Grice said, because the school district wants to retain Cottingham's historic feel and at the same time have a modern facility that fans can enjoy.

Arif Fazil of D'Huy called the renovation a "snowflake project," because it is one-of-a-kind, not a standard facility that would suit any school.

"This is going to have the character you deserve," Fazil said of the new Cottingham, which will have concrete bleachers and brick features.

Interim Superintendent Frank D'Angelo said the school district can pay for the stadium and other capital projects without short-changing students.

The school board will vote next week on the project. There is about an $800,000 difference between the high and low cost estimates because of items that might be omitted: mainly from a larger, enclosed press box that would probably require an elevator to meet accessibility requirements, and another $200,000 for lights that would make the field suitable for a semi-pro soccer team.

The board can vote for those add-ons next Tuesday, and opt to withdraw them by Dec. 1.

School Board President George Chando said the district does not need "the Taj Mahal of press boxes," referring to a mausoleum in India that is often cited as an example of grand architecture. He did express support for the project in general, saying Cottingham is beyond repair.

"It's a project that has to get done," he said.

Chando said older fans and disabled people have trouble getting to seats at the current stadium, and that the current stadium has reached the end of its useful life.

The new Cottingham will endure, Randy Galiotto of Alloy5, the design firm behind the plan, said.

"It will last just as long if not longer" than the 90 years Cottingham has been around, he said.

Board member Jodi Hess asked Grice to provide a breakdown of cost increases because taxpayers will be asking why the price has gone up so much.

The district plans to offset some of the cost via fund-raising and may try to sell naming rights to certain facets of the stadium, but Robert Fehnel, chairman of the buildings and grounds committee that reviews projects said that so far, no monetary target has been set.

The low bidders were: for general construction of the stadium, Penn Builders, $12.6 million; for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and other mechanical work, JBM Mechanical, $1.05 million; for electrical work, Wind Gap Electric, $2.5 million; for plumbing, JBM, $1.14 million; and for environmental remediation, Prism Response, $57,929.

One member of the public, Paul Petrignani of Easton, addressed the project's cost during the meeting. He noted that $20 million is a lot of money for a facility that will be used perhaps 12 to 14 times per year, and suggested the board be ready to explain to taxpayers why that much must be spent.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:22 PM

  • SE 5 mph
  • 24°
  • 50%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Fountain Hill considering asking for state police coverage

Fountain Hill considering asking for state police coverage

Advance Auto Parts warehouse workers go on strike over labor dispute

Advance Auto Parts warehouse workers go on strike over labor dispute

Forks Twp. man accused of sexually assaulting girl
MGN

Forks Twp. man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Shot accidentally fired inside home while sheriff serves warrant, police say

Shot accidentally fired inside home while sheriff serves warrant, police say

Bethlehem Twp. police looking for man who they say stole $500 printer from Staples
Bethlehem Township Police Facebook page

Bethlehem Twp. police looking for man who they say stole $500 printer from Staples

Impractical Jokers' Murr sits down with 69 News at 4

Impractical Jokers' Murr sits down with 69 News at 4

Lehigh County Humane Society welcomes shelter animals ahead of Dorian

Lehigh County Humane Society welcomes shelter animals ahead of Dorian

Man charged in stabbing of woman in Allentown

Man charged in stabbing of woman in Allentown

Accused drug dealer tells police he just 'gets things for people'
MGN

Accused drug dealer tells police he just 'gets things for people'

Bethlehem Mounted Police to host community celebration

Bethlehem Mounted Police to host community celebration

Police allege suspected drug dealer tried to flush evidence

Police allege suspected drug dealer tried to flush evidence

Police: Drug bust turns up loaded guns throughout Palmer Twp. home

Police: Drug bust turns up loaded guns throughout Palmer Twp. home

Upper Macungie firefighters get new equipment

Upper Macungie firefighters get new equipment

Bethlehem City Council reflects on meeting, adds council member

Bethlehem City Council reflects on meeting, adds council member

Fountain Hill Borough Council cancels meeting after room capacity is exceeded

Fountain Hill Borough Council cancels meeting after room capacity is exceeded

Bob-B-Q Sliders and Sides uses smoky flavor, simple seasonings to set their food apart

Bob-B-Q Sliders and Sides uses smoky flavor, simple seasonings to set their food apart

Bethlehem Township to buy ballistic shield to protect police from rifle fire
69 News

Bethlehem Township to buy ballistic shield to protect police from rifle fire

Emmaus man, 73, dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club
69 News

Emmaus man, 73, dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club

Croatian artist brings interactive art installation to Moravian College

Croatian artist brings interactive art installation to Moravian College

2 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lowhill Township
Larry Neff

2 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lowhill Township

Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70

Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70

Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend

Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend

Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions facing more charges

Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions facing more charges

Man who pleaded guilty in shooting near Allentown nightclub sentenced to up to 56 years in prison

Man who pleaded guilty in shooting near Allentown nightclub sentenced to up to 56 years in prison

Police: Man fires over neighbor's house, points gun at party guest
69 News

Police: Man fires over neighbor's house, points gun at party guest

First 30 minutes will soon be free at 3 Bethlehem parking garages

First 30 minutes will soon be free at 3 Bethlehem parking garages

Lehigh Valley Green Retail Program: Connecting trails to communities

Lehigh Valley Green Retail Program: Connecting trails to communities

Allentown man charged after gun goes off in apartment

Allentown man charged after gun goes off in apartment

Woman, 35, stabbed multiple times in apparent domestic dispute in Allentown

Woman, 35, stabbed multiple times in apparent domestic dispute in Allentown

Dad admits giving son methadone and whippits
Joe McDonald

Dad admits giving son methadone and whippits

Police say traffic stop turns up phony inspection, emissions stickers

Police say traffic stop turns up phony inspection, emissions stickers

Dozens of cars participate in demolition derby at Allentown Fair

Dozens of cars participate in demolition derby at Allentown Fair

As Allentown Fair wraps up, reports show attendance, ticket sales went up this year

As Allentown Fair wraps up, reports show attendance, ticket sales went up this year

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day with parade, party at the park

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day with parade, party at the park

Cyclists take part in annual Donut Derby

Cyclists take part in annual Donut Derby

Optical store in Emmaus celebrates 60 years in business

Optical store in Emmaus celebrates 60 years in business

As hundreds attend Labor Day picnic in Northampton, Lehigh Valley workers see rising wages

As hundreds attend Labor Day picnic in Northampton, Lehigh Valley workers see rising wages

Fairgoers participate in goat yoga as Allentown Fair begins to wrap up

Fairgoers participate in goat yoga as Allentown Fair begins to wrap up

Police: Child sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Whitehall home

Police: Child sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Whitehall home

Allentown Fire Department seeks new firefighters

Allentown Fire Department seeks new firefighters

Allentown Fair baking contest honors former contestant killed in crash
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Allentown Fair baking contest honors former contestant killed in crash

IronPigs pick up 3rd straight win in Pawtucket

IronPigs pick up 3rd straight win in Pawtucket

Local Red Cross workers standing by in Florida as Dorian batters the Bahamas

Local Red Cross workers standing by in Florida as Dorian batters the Bahamas

Palmer Township Police Department offers friendly reminder for Labor Day weekend

Palmer Township Police Department offers friendly reminder for Labor Day weekend

Back-to-school bash in Allentown gets kids pumped for upcoming school year

Back-to-school bash in Allentown gets kids pumped for upcoming school year

'Steam Punk Festival' at SteelStacks draws artistic and scientific participants

'Steam Punk Festival' at SteelStacks draws artistic and scientific participants

Easton police investigate Ferry Street shooting

Easton police investigate Ferry Street shooting

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and gun violation

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and gun violation

Great Allentown Fair goers share their list of prizes and love of fair games

Great Allentown Fair goers share their list of prizes and love of fair games

Vehicle strikes pedestrian at intersection in Pen Argyl

Vehicle strikes pedestrian at intersection in Pen Argyl