Cottingham Stadium renovations to cost Easton School District at least $20M

EASTON, Pa. - Cottingham Stadium renovations will cost $20 million to $20.8 million, the Easton Area School Board was told Wednesday night.

In May, the projected cost to turn the 90-year-old stadium into a modern facility was estimated at $15.5 million. That projection was about 30% below the total of low bids for five categories of work that were opened Tuesday.

Contractors are busy, so they are not under pressure to bid low, Josh Grice of D'Huy Engineering Inc. of Bethlehem told the board. In addition to the market for construction being strong, he added "We were a bit low" on some of the estimates.

"This is a unique project," Grice said, because the school district wants to retain Cottingham's historic feel and at the same time have a modern facility that fans can enjoy.

Arif Fazil of D'Huy called the renovation a "snowflake project," because it is one-of-a-kind, not a standard facility that would suit any school.

"This is going to have the character you deserve," Fazil said of the new Cottingham, which will have concrete bleachers and brick features.

Interim Superintendent Frank D'Angelo said the school district can pay for the stadium and other capital projects without short-changing students.

The school board will vote next week on the project. There is about an $800,000 difference between the high and low cost estimates because of items that might be omitted: mainly from a larger, enclosed press box that would probably require an elevator to meet accessibility requirements, and another $200,000 for lights that would make the field suitable for a semi-pro soccer team.

The board can vote for those add-ons next Tuesday, and opt to withdraw them by Dec. 1.

School Board President George Chando said the district does not need "the Taj Mahal of press boxes," referring to a mausoleum in India that is often cited as an example of grand architecture. He did express support for the project in general, saying Cottingham is beyond repair.

"It's a project that has to get done," he said.

Chando said older fans and disabled people have trouble getting to seats at the current stadium, and that the current stadium has reached the end of its useful life.

The new Cottingham will endure, Randy Galiotto of Alloy5, the design firm behind the plan, said.

"It will last just as long if not longer" than the 90 years Cottingham has been around, he said.

Board member Jodi Hess asked Grice to provide a breakdown of cost increases because taxpayers will be asking why the price has gone up so much.

The district plans to offset some of the cost via fund-raising and may try to sell naming rights to certain facets of the stadium, but Robert Fehnel, chairman of the buildings and grounds committee that reviews projects said that so far, no monetary target has been set.

The low bidders were: for general construction of the stadium, Penn Builders, $12.6 million; for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and other mechanical work, JBM Mechanical, $1.05 million; for electrical work, Wind Gap Electric, $2.5 million; for plumbing, JBM, $1.14 million; and for environmental remediation, Prism Response, $57,929.

One member of the public, Paul Petrignani of Easton, addressed the project's cost during the meeting. He noted that $20 million is a lot of money for a facility that will be used perhaps 12 to 14 times per year, and suggested the board be ready to explain to taxpayers why that much must be spent.