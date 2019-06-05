Couchpota.doh to open restaurant in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Couchpota.doh Food Truck marries authentic Ecuadorian cuisine with the love story of William and Marylou Seixas.

The couple and their five children worked overtime (quite literally!) to make their American dream become a reality.

Their specialty dishes of fried plantains, empanadas stuffed with ooey-gooey cheese and pork, spicy chili, fried potato patties stuffed with shredded cheese topped with an egg, and their famous red onion salad (they call the Ecuadorian version of Pico de gallo) have been making customers drool for years now.

In fact, customers love them so much, the Seixas family has decided to carve out a bit more of the dream, and open a new restaurant in Bethlehem!

Look for them at their first restaurant location, 306 Brodhead Avenue in Bethlehem, opening late summer / early fall. Meantime, check out where their food truck stops will be this summer, and follow them on Facebook at : https://www.facebook.com/Couchpotadoh/

Below is Couchpota.doh's June schedule:

South Mall in Allentown: June 6, 13, 20, 27

Yergey Brewing in Emmaus: June 8, 9, 30

Taylor House Brewing in Catasauqua: June 15

Weyerbacher Brewing in Easton: June 16, 23

Bethlehem Township Community Days: June 21 and 22