Couple rolls out flavor-packed food at Taza Truck
The Taza Truck has been rolling out delicious, fresh flavor-packed food for five years now, and Tim and Hala Bonner have no plans of slowing down.
The couple opened a restaurant, called Ka'moon, in the Bourse Building in Philadelphia last fall, and are opening a second restaurant in Bethlehem at the end of 2019. They're also working on a new food truck concept. What keeps this busy couple going?
They're loyal customers, the couple says, who still give them chills when they excitedly seek them out at food festivals and events. Hala's Egyptian heritage and the couple's love of cooking - combined with a passion for authentic ingredients they have shipped in from the Middle East - make dishes like garlicky hummus, spicy fried cauliflower, Egyptian rice bowls and gluten free spinach bowls, culinary delights.
So eat like an Egyptian! And check out their website to see their schedule, menu and more.
