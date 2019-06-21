Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say "I Do" on Make Music Day

NAZARETH, Pa. - Two Martin Guitar employees who met on the job 20 years ago pledged to spend their lives together on Make Music Day.

The day started as a festival in France in 1982. Now, thousands of people in 750 cities around the world rock out each year on June 21.

The international celebration is celebrated at Martin Guitar in Nazareth, where employees showed off their skills during a day-long showcase.

Rodger and Donna Eldredge also said “I Do.”

They met as co-workers on the guitar factory floor and began dating 10 years ago. After a seven-year engagement the couple decided to hold their wedding on Make Music Day in Martin Guitar’s museum.

"We work in the same department…we ride into work together every day, eat lunch together every day, ride home together every day, it's just our love blossomed and grew here,” Donna said.

The Eldredge's say while they didn't initially set out to make 'Make Music Day', their wedding day, the timing was fitting.

“It was fun, a celebration of love and everybody coming together,” said Rodger.