Crash on Route 309 brings traffic to a standstill
UPPER SAUCON TWP, Pa. - A crash in Upper Saucon Township involving two vehicles has caused a severe back up on Route 309 going northbound.
The crash happened right before the Center Valley Parkway exit, said officials.
Officials said EMS were called to the scene.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Annual wrestling tournaments raised $100k for cancer research
Hundreds of youngsters came together at the Easton Area Middle School to wrestle for a cause in the annual Pin Cancer National Wrestling Tournament benefiting St. Jude's Children Research.Read More »
- Crash on Route 309 brings traffic to a standstill
- History's Headlines: The Jackson Two
- Crews respond to a 2 car crash in Allentown
- 4 get out safely before car goes up in flames on Route 222
- Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage
- Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels
Latest From The Newsroom
- New business park nears completion in Maidencreek Township, but what will it do to traffic?
- Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019
- Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage
- Man charged in stabbing, assault in Monroe County
- Explosion in pizza shop injures worker
- Crash on Route 309 brings traffic to a standstill
- Updated Annual wrestling tournaments raised $100k for cancer research
- Police investigating small fire in Berks County
- History's Headlines: The Jackson Two
- Police searching for suspect with connection to multiple burglaries in Reading