Crash on Route 309 brings traffic to a standstill

UPPER SAUCON TWP, Pa. - A crash in Upper Saucon Township involving two vehicles has caused a severe back up on Route 309 going northbound.

The crash happened right before the Center Valley Parkway exit, said officials.

Officials said EMS were called to the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.