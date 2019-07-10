Crash slows traffic on I-78 east near Cedar Crest Boulevard
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes approaching Cedar Crest Boulevard (Exit 55).
Traffic has been able to squeeze by but delays are reported. Traffic is backed up past Route 222, according to traffic maps.
The crash reportedly involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle. The truck ended up through the guardrail and on its side.
Emergency responders did not yet have information on possible injuries.
