Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in Lehigh County Thursday night.
It happened on Route 22 near the Fullerton exit.
There were no injuries. No lanes were closed as a result of the fire.
