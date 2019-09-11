Lehigh Valley

Crews fight multi-alarm fire in Upper Nazareth Township

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 07:52 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:25 PM EDT

Crews fight multi-alarm fire in Upper Nazareth Township

UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Fire crews battled a large residential structure fire in Northampton County Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Rising Sun Court in Upper Nazareth Township around 7 p.m., county dispatchers said.

Several fire companies were called to the scene. Smoke could be seen from miles around.

No word on whether there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

12:08 AM

  • SW 8 mph
  • 21°
  • 71%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Whitehall commissioners nix proposed active adult community
69 News

Whitehall commissioners nix proposed active adult community

PennDOT turns down North Whitehall speed reduction request again
69 News

PennDOT turns down North Whitehall speed reduction request again

Palmer Township's trees of heaven face wrath of federal government
Pa. Internet News Service

Palmer Township's trees of heaven face wrath of federal government

Man dies after dump truck, motorcycle collide in Bethlehem Township

Man dies after dump truck, motorcycle collide in Bethlehem Township

History's Headlines: The man who gave the world oil

History's Headlines: The man who gave the world oil

Bethlehem family says kids fall into raw sewage at restaurant playground area in Wind Gap

Bethlehem family says kids fall into raw sewage at restaurant playground area in Wind Gap

Forks Township police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
Forks Township Police Department

Forks Township police: Missing 15-year-old girl found

Suspected drunk driver allegedly spars with state troopers
Pixabay

Suspected drunk driver allegedly spars with state troopers

Local police warn of paving and sealcoating scams

Local police warn of paving and sealcoating scams

Southern Lehigh HS Spartans can now play on their own football field following turf issues

Southern Lehigh HS Spartans can now play on their own football field following turf issues

Agreement reached to re-open Main Street Market in Bangor

Agreement reached to re-open Main Street Market in Bangor

Advocates call for more federal action on opioid crisis

Advocates call for more federal action on opioid crisis

Man pleads guilty to flashing teen girls
Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

Man pleads guilty to flashing teen girls

Pa. Turnpike reopens after weekend bridge replacement project
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Pa. Turnpike reopens after weekend bridge replacement project

St. Luke's Via Marathon held in the Lehigh Valley

St. Luke's Via Marathon held in the Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley artists give Eagles fans wings

Lehigh Valley artists give Eagles fans wings

Shotgun blasts leave dozens of holes in Bethlehem family's home

Shotgun blasts leave dozens of holes in Bethlehem family's home

Eagles fans pack the Linc for Week 1 division matchup

Eagles fans pack the Linc for Week 1 division matchup

Man charged in 1972 Pa. Turnpike slaying of Allentown High School grad

Man charged in 1972 Pa. Turnpike slaying of Allentown High School grad

A Purdue bankruptcy would make opioids cases even messier

A Purdue bankruptcy would make opioids cases even messier

Mary Meuser Memorial Library holds 44th annual book fair

Mary Meuser Memorial Library holds 44th annual book fair

Larry March Slalom Race brings kayakers to Little Lehigh Creek

Larry March Slalom Race brings kayakers to Little Lehigh Creek

Bethlehem police respond to possible shooting
Photo Credit: Rich Rolan

Bethlehem police respond to possible shooting

250 butterflies released to honor and remember loved ones touched by cancer

250 butterflies released to honor and remember loved ones touched by cancer

All things apple celebrated at 'Apple Days' at Burnside Plantation

All things apple celebrated at 'Apple Days' at Burnside Plantation

Allentown police: 2 men in stable condition after early-morning shooting

Allentown police: 2 men in stable condition after early-morning shooting

Bethlehem chief says fallen officer memorial will be rebuilt after DUI crash

Bethlehem chief says fallen officer memorial will be rebuilt after DUI crash

State police respond to multiple reports of slashed tires

State police respond to multiple reports of slashed tires

Allentown's Interim Police Chief finishes last day on the job

Allentown's Interim Police Chief finishes last day on the job

Allentown Police: Woman shot while visiting friends

Allentown Police: Woman shot while visiting friends

Police looking for gunman who opened fire on city street

Police looking for gunman who opened fire on city street

Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky

Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky

Rape victim says attacker hid in the closet before brutal assault
MGN

Rape victim says attacker hid in the closet before brutal assault

Police: Scammers convince elderly woman to give them $2K

Police: Scammers convince elderly woman to give them $2K

Police charge second suspect in 2018 Burger King robbery
Michael Smith/Getty Images

Police charge second suspect in 2018 Burger King robbery

Police investigating after tires slashed on at least 42 cars in Bethlehem

Police investigating after tires slashed on at least 42 cars in Bethlehem

Driver police say left special needs student in bus for nearly 4 hours is charged

Driver police say left special needs student in bus for nearly 4 hours is charged

Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement

Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement

Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries

Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
MGN

Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase

Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus

Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus

Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
69 News

Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old

Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts
69 News

Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts

Lower Macungie voters will have final say on tax increase
69 News

Lower Macungie voters will have final say on tax increase

Northampton County Council reverses resolution, will give retroactive pay
69 News

Northampton County Council reverses resolution, will give retroactive pay

Upper Macungie police chief talks truck traffic, commends officers
69 News

Upper Macungie police chief talks truck traffic, commends officers

Forks Township supervisors discuss possible tax credit for volunteer firefighters
69 News

Forks Township supervisors discuss possible tax credit for volunteer firefighters

Limon in Hellertown named the best budget restaurant in Pa.
69 News

Limon in Hellertown named the best budget restaurant in Pa.

Turning 100-year-old Cottingham Stadium into modern facility to cost about $20 million

Turning 100-year-old Cottingham Stadium into modern facility to cost about $20 million

Lutron Electronics co-founder Ruth R. Spira dies at 90

Lutron Electronics co-founder Ruth R. Spira dies at 90