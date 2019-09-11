Crews fight multi-alarm fire in Upper Nazareth Township

UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Fire crews battled a large residential structure fire in Northampton County Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Rising Sun Court in Upper Nazareth Township around 7 p.m., county dispatchers said.

Several fire companies were called to the scene. Smoke could be seen from miles around.

No word on whether there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.