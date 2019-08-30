Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Hurricane Dorian is still a few days away from landfall, but agencies from all over are already sending crews south to help. That includes some groups in the Lehigh Valley.

50 PPL workers began the trek from Allentown to Florida to assist with Hurricane Dorian Friday morning.

PPL went to Puerto Rico two years ago after Hurricane Maria. Company spokesman Joe Nixon says the assistance works both ways.

"Hurricane Sandy for instance, we had crews as far away as Michigan and Texas come in to help us out," Nixon said.

Other utility companies like PECO in Philly and Met-Ed in Boyertown, Berks County also have workers headed south.

Then there's the local American Red Cross, which is sending crews to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

"What we're gonna do basically is when we get there is set up our shelters, get our cots and our beds ready, prepare our feeding plan, and then just get ready to ride out the storm," Red Cross spokesman AJ Suero said.

The governors of Florida and Georgia have both declared a state of emergency.

Regional Communications Manager Suero says Red Cross staff is trained for this.

"Sometimes the best way that we help is just by bringing people hope and having that smile, having that hug for people, because we often encounter people on the worst day of their lives," Suero said.

Which could include your loved ones. So if you have relatives in the south, Suero says reach out to them.

"The best thing to do would actually be to let them know how serious the precautions are. To listen to local authorities, and for those of us who are at home, we can donate to support relief efforts," Suero said.

Some of the crews will get down there by the end of the weekend. They are expected to stay for several weeks.