Crews respond to a 2 car crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews were called to the scene of a two car crash in Allentown.
It happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of American Parkway and Airport Road.
Ambulance's were called to the scene but it's unclear at this time the extent of any injuries.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
