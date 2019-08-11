Crews respond to basement fire in Lehigh County
No injuries reported
Crews responded to a basement fire Sunday afternoon in Lehigh County.
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 2900 lock of Saucon Avenue, Salisbury Township.
Fire officials described it as a small fire.
They said there were no reports of injuries and residents were able to safely exit the home.
