No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Crews responded after a Wilson Area School District school bus full of children somehow ended up in a field in Northampton County Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on Cedarville Road and Congressional Drive in Williams Township, county dispatchers said.
State police said there were no serious injuries. All the students on the bus are expected to be okay.
The students' families were informed of the incident.
The bus was driving down Congressional Drive when state troopers say it crossed over Cedarville Road and hit a curb after what appeared to be brake failure.
The bus driver told state police a brake system failure did not allow her to stop the vehicle. The driver said she put the bus in a lower gear but the bus began to gain momentum after it crossed over Cedarville Road.
The driver navigated the bus into a field, where it came to a stop.
Six or seven ambulances were at a shopping center near the field. Some students were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
It's not clear exactly how many students were taken to the hospital.
About 30 students had been on board the bus.
State police said they are working to determine how the crash happened. The Wilson superintendent is working with police.
A witness said another bus came to the shopping center to pick up the students who were not taken to the hospital.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
What happens weatherwise in April and May affects colors in September and October.Read More »
- Northampton County breaks ground on new forensic center
- No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Pa. Dept. of Health gives warning as vaping-related lung injuries increase nationwide
- Assault victim knocked out with pipe, Bethlehem man charged
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- Updated No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Updated Mini horse and goose pair adopted from Bucks County SPCA
- Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial
- GameStop closing hundreds of stores as more customers purchase video games online
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
- Updated Positive Parenting: The kindness curriculum
- Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
- Sen. Toomey pushing for what he calls a compromise on gun background checks