No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Crews responded after a Wilson Area School District school bus full of children somehow ended up in a field in Northampton County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Cedarville Road and Congressional Drive in Williams Township, county dispatchers said.

State police said there were no serious injuries. All the students on the bus are expected to be okay.

The students' families were informed of the incident.

The bus was driving down Congressional Drive when state troopers say it crossed over Cedarville Road and hit a curb after what appeared to be brake failure.

The bus driver told state police a brake system failure did not allow her to stop the vehicle. The driver said she put the bus in a lower gear but the bus began to gain momentum after it crossed over Cedarville Road.

The driver navigated the bus into a field, where it came to a stop.

Six or seven ambulances were at a shopping center near the field. Some students were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

It's not clear exactly how many students were taken to the hospital.

About 30 students had been on board the bus.

State police said they are working to determine how the crash happened. The Wilson superintendent is working with police.

A witness said another bus came to the shopping center to pick up the students who were not taken to the hospital.