Crews respond after malfunction in pump produces smoke at Air Products
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews responded after a malfunction in a pump produced smoke at Air Products Wednesday afternoon.
County dispatchers had described the scene as a structure fire, but there turned out to be no fire.
Nobody was injured.
Air Products sells gases and chemicals for industrial uses.
