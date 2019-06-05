Lehigh Valley

Crews respond after malfunction in pump produces smoke at Air Products

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 05:21 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:00 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews responded after a malfunction in a pump produced smoke at Air Products Wednesday afternoon.

County dispatchers had described the scene as a structure fire, but there turned out to be no fire.

Nobody was injured.

Air Products sells gases and chemicals for industrial uses.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:59 PM

  • SSW 12 mph
  • 27°
  • 56%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Sale of old Bath municipal building will help pay for the new one

Sale of old Bath municipal building will help pay for the new one

Food Truck Tuesdays: Couchpota.doh

Food Truck Tuesdays: Couchpota.doh

City Center Allentown installs 24-foot high living wall at Tower 5

City Center Allentown installs 24-foot high living wall at Tower 5

New Sands Bethlehem owners begin re-branding process, plan to share vision with employees

New Sands Bethlehem owners begin re-branding process, plan to share vision with employees

Man charged in relation to 2011 rape of Bethlehem jogger

Man charged in relation to 2011 rape of Bethlehem jogger

Allentown School District awarded more than $1M in grants to support community learning centers
69 News

Allentown School District awarded more than $1M in grants to support community learning centers

Former arson dog Judge makes appearance at Washington Elementary school

Former arson dog Judge makes appearance at Washington Elementary school

KidsPeace's Healing Magazine looks at the many perspectives of foster care
69 News

KidsPeace's Healing Magazine looks at the many perspectives of foster care

Brick-toting man allegedly threatens police officers
69 News

Brick-toting man allegedly threatens police officers

Allentown man charged in wallet snatching outside bank ATM

Allentown man charged in wallet snatching outside bank ATM

Investigators allege man hid sexual relationship with teenage girl
MGN

Investigators allege man hid sexual relationship with teenage girl

Women sentenced in deli knife, roll attack on store clerk
iStock/junial

Women sentenced in deli knife, roll attack on store clerk

Whitehall passes on deal for Cementon Bridge responsibilities
69 News

Whitehall passes on deal for Cementon Bridge responsibilities

Palmer Township Supervisors approve $80,000 community center renovation
69 News

Palmer Township Supervisors approve $80,000 community center renovation

Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer

Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer

Bethlehem Township looks to fix ‘one of the worst intersections in the township'
69 News

Bethlehem Township looks to fix ‘one of the worst intersections in the township'

Bison calf born at Trexler Nature Preserve

Bison calf born at Trexler Nature Preserve

History's Headlines: Marching to a different beat

History's Headlines: Marching to a different beat

Engineer: Plans to renovate King George Inn still in the works despite delays

Engineer: Plans to renovate King George Inn still in the works despite delays

Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria

Hazmat crews called to Easton Area Middle School after pepper spray released in cafeteria

Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death

Judge will not recuse herself in case of girl who pleaded guilty in mother's death

'Don't let her kill me'; Police charge wife in attack on husband
MGN

'Don't let her kill me'; Police charge wife in attack on husband

Tony Bennett to perform at Sands Event Center
Sands Event Center

Tony Bennett to perform at Sands Event Center

Driver in crash which killed passenger sentenced to up to 17 years in prison
iStock/junial

Driver in crash which killed passenger sentenced to up to 17 years in prison

Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks
69 News

Hanover Township pool closed for 2019 season due to leaks

Palmer Township officer injured while making arrest
iStock/amphotora

Palmer Township officer injured while making arrest

Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool
Kate Riess | Facebook

Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool

Middle school students build, race go-karts

Middle school students build, race go-karts

Hearing for Jamie Silvonek's bid for new trial scheduled for Monday

Hearing for Jamie Silvonek's bid for new trial scheduled for Monday

One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

One of Lehigh County's oldest churches closes amid plans to convert building into mosque

Romine, Haseley lead the way for IronPigs in 6-5 win over RailRiders

Romine, Haseley lead the way for IronPigs in 6-5 win over RailRiders

Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail

Rescue crews respond to now closed Glen Onoko Falls Trail

Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night

Man dies in motorcycle crash on rainy Saturday night

Step Outdoors Festival continues Sunday

Step Outdoors Festival continues Sunday

Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam

Bethlehem monument honors dozens of native sons killed in Vietnam

Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue
69 News

Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue

Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub
MGN

Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub

'Take a Hike'

'Take a Hike'

Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum
69 News

Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow rappels down Two City Center in Allentown for good cause

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow rappels down Two City Center in Allentown for good cause

Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament

Museum in Bethlehem holding video game tournament

St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes

St. Luke's turning old sports bar into beacon for area athletes

Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

Lehigh University doctor suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case
iStock/junial

Bethlehem man pleads guilty in road rage gun threat case

Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester

Prosecutors seek 40 years in prison for admitted child molester

Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown
69 News

Harry C. Trexler Trust awards grants to Lehigh County charities, City of Allentown

Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial

Man accused of firing his gun outside Allentown nightclub headed to trial

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan

LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan