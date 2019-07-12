Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley helps family members of homicide victims

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The search continues for the Northampton County man accused of shooting and killing his wife on Independence Day.

Family and friends described 66-year-old Penny VanTassel-Himel as a devout, caring woman who did a lot of good in the community.

"We're trying to stay positive. My grandmother is a really positive person. Trying take in the fact that she lived a really full life. All of this is shocking. We're trying to hang in there," said Jaelyn Elan, Penny's granddaughter.

Investigators say VanTassel-Himel was shot by her husband, Edgar Himel, on July 4.

Himel took off, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

"In most homicide cases, it's someone that the victim knows. And so in certain cases, it could make it difficult because people know both the offender and the victim as well. It certainly is a factor in a lot of cases," said Suzanne Beck, the executive director of the Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley.

The CVC helps guide family members of homicide victims through loss and the legal process that often comes along with it.

While she can't speak about any case directly, she says her organization helps thousands of people each year, often high-profile cases that get a lot of media attention.

"There's no timeline for grief either. You could have someone who was murdered 10 years ago and the anniversary of that is still a difficult time. We can still be working with some of those family members," Beck said.

Beck says, understandably, coping with violent crime is different for everyone and each situation is unique.

She says anyone who may be struggling can contact the Crime Victims Council free of charge.