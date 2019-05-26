CrossFit Gym hosts 'Murph Challenge' to support veterans, families

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Memorial Day Weekend gives us an opportunity to honor and remember those who died fighting for our freedom. One local fitness center is recognizing those who sacrificed by taking part in a nationwide effort to give back.

For the last five years, Robert Eschbach has welcomed the public to SYR CrossFit for the 'Murph Challenge.' 'The Murph' starts out with a one-mile run and is then followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats before finishing up with another mile run.

"This is one of the most intense workouts you're gonna do throughout the year," says Eschbach.

Late Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael Murphy whose service was portrayed in the 2013 movie, 'Lone Survivor,' came up with the workout.

'The Murph' benefits wounded soldiers and their families through the Semper Fi Fund.

South Whitehall Police Captain Jason Negron has participated the last three years.

"It means a lot because we know what their sacrifice was and this is just a little piece of what we can give and as we're working out we're suffering a little bit not as much as they do," says Negron.

Allentown's George Honeywell not only completed 'the Murph' but also brought his Blackout Fitness Apparel to SYR CrossFit to help raise money.

"I have a lot of friends who have served and friends who have lost friends and it's just near and dear to all of us and it's just something we like to do," says Honeywell.

United States Marine Corps Sergeant Alexander Kuhn, who brought future trainees to the gym, says the public's effort is not lost on him.

"To do an event like this for the community it brings everybody a step back to realize why this weekend exists," says Kuhn.

"I make sure we do whatever we can to support and show our love for our troops and service members," says Eschbach.