Culinary students compete to win money toward tuition in 'Stuffed Puffs' challenge

Culinary students had a chance to win money toward their tuition in a recipe contest.

Factory LLC hosted the challenge for its first annual "Stuffed Puffs" challenge. Students at Northampton Community College had to design and prepare a recipe using "Stuffed Puffs Marshmallows."

The judges gave points for taste, presentation, and best use of the product. The winner was a "campfire" éclair.

"So it's a regular eclair which has a... normally an eclair has a vanilla pastry cream in the middle It's a very rich cream. I took out the vanilla. I melted down the marshmallow and chocolate and mixed it all together and added a dash of liquid smoke," said Luke Lamontia, the competition's winner.

He won a $1,000 credit toward his culinary school tuition. Second and third place winners will get a $500 credit.