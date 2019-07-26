DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are seeking a man suspected of returning fire during the shooting that wounded 10 people outside the Deja Vu nightclub in Allentown last month, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

Bryant Santiago is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a license, Martin said Friday afternoon.

Santiago was in Deja Vu at the time of the shooting on June 20, and as he came out, he returned fire from three gang members outside the club in the 300 block of Hamilton Street, Martin said.

Santiago was not shooting into the crowd, Martin said.

Santiago has not yet been taken into custody. He is currently on parole for a weapons offense.

Authorities have said they believe three shooters were involved in the mass shooting and that the crime is likely gang-related, with at least one person apparently being targeted.

Most or all of the victims had just left Deja Vu and were on the sidewalk when they were hit by the gunfire, police said.