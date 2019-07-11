DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Questions continue to grow about the killing of a woman in Northampton County and what happened the night she was killed.

Penny VanTassel-Himel's body was found inside her Palmer Township home days after police responded to her initial 911 call. But did police follow protocol when responding to the Himel's home?

With her husband and accused killer still on the run, investigators have their work cut out for them.

A woman believed to be VanTassel-Himel called 911 at 2:18 a.m. on July 4. She told dispatchers there was an emergency at her home, and confirmed her address in the 100 block of Orchard Drive.

Two officers responded to the home. They approached the bedroom window from the outside, noticing a man who appeared to be Penny's husband, 80-year-old Edgar Himel, standing there, unphased by their presence.

After no response from the man and not making contact with Penny, the officers left.

Days later, VanTassel-Himel was found dead in the same bedroom and her husband, accused of fatally shooting her, was nowhere to be found. Now questions are being raised about the police department's protocol for responding to 911 calls.

"And that whole thing is going to be reviewed by Palmer Township police officials, in terms of whether protocol was not followed at that time," said Northampton County DA John Morganelli.

That investigation can't happen until the two officers return from vacation and sick leave.

Meanwhile, Himel is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Recent text messages from Himel, though, show remorse.

"If you have seen the news, you've probably seen that I {expletive} up. I'm sorry about that I'm still on the road," he said in messages to a friend, dated Sunday, the day Penny's body was found, according to court records.

Investigators believe Penny was killed days before she was found.

Penny's family says they hope Himel will turn himself in.

"He needs to turn himself in. We...really don't understand what happened or what drove him to do something Like that. My mom has never done anything to him," said Vivian Elam, Penny's daughter.

The DA's office says they plan to focus their efforts on finding Himel and putting him in custody as soon as possible.

As for the debate over proper police protocol, those matters will be handled by police through an internal review.

WFMZ's Holly Harrar reached out to Palmer Township police for details about what protocol is, but officers have not returned her calls.