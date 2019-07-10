DA, police to hold news conference on Palmer Township homicide

EASTON, Pa. - Investigators are set to release more information on the killing of a Palmer Township woman found dead in her home.

The Northampton County district attorney and Palmer Township police have planned a news conference for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the DA's office in Easton.

Penny VanTassel-Himel, 66, was found shot to death in her home in the 100 block of Orchard Drive early Sunday morning.

Investigators were searching for her husband, Edgar Himel, as a suspect in her death.

The district attorney previously said VanTassel-Himel was believed to have died several days before she was found, and Himel may have fled the area. He was considered armed and dangerous.

69 News will have a crew at the news conference and will have details here at WFMZ.com and on the evening newscasts.