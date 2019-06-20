DA: Shooting that injured 10 in Allentown likely targeted, gang-related

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities say they believe three shooters were involved in a mass shooting outside of an Allentown nightclub early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the shooting that injured 10 people is likely gang-related, and it appears at least one person was targeted.

Shots rang out in the 300 block of Hamilton Street around 2 a.m., said Allentown Police Capt. Bill Lake.

Ten people were shot. Most or all of them had just left the Deja Vu nightclub and were on the sidewalk when they were hit, police said.

"There was a lot of screaming going on. I've never seen so many police cars before in my life," said resident Mike Kulp, who woke up to the gunfire. "They were scattering all over, getting in their cars, trying to leave the scene."

Investigators believe there were several shooters, likely three. No suspects are in custody, but authorities said they do not believe the community is in danger.

All of the shooting victims are expected to recover. Witnesses and some of the victims are not cooperating with police, officials said.

At least 23 security cameras line the block. Investigators are hoping reviewing that video will shed some light on what happened and who was involved.

The Deja Vu nightclub said in a press release about 50 patrons were in the restaurant and bar when it began to close around 1:30 a.m.

"We do not believe any of our patrons in the area returned fire as Déjà Vu has a strict policy and security measures in place to ensure no weapons would be inside our facility and on patrons after they leave the facility," the release said.

We wish all of those injured a speedy recovery and are cooperating with authorities in sharing our surveillance video of the incident and any other information requested by local authorities. While we would like to share with you more details, we do not want to compromise the local police investigation of this incident.

Directors at the Hope Rescue Mission, just feet away from the club, said the violence feels too common. It's the third shooting on the block in 2019.

"Through the rescue mission we're trying to change that, one person at a time," said Dean Browning, managing director.

State Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Peter Scheyer both weighed in on the shooting Thursday.

Schweyer and Schlossberg said they have contacted the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board about the incident and looked for information about action against the night club's liquor license.

The two lawmakers also:

Spoke with Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell, members of Council and law enforcement offering their assistance in obtaining state support for immediate and long-term needs;

Discussed current anti-violence initiatives with key Allentown-based neighborhood organizations and sought insight about needed resources;

Contacted Attorney General's Josh Shapiro's office about support and additional funding for anti-violence programs, most notably though the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD)

"There is absolutely no justification or rationalization that can begin to explain away last night's shooting," Schweyer said.

"Violence has no place in Allentown and I stand with our residents, community leaders and law enforcement in declaring that a safe City is priority one. As a lifelong resident of Allentown who grew up in Center City, I know we embrace community, compassion and diversity – not violence."

‘Today's shooting is a frightening moment for Allentown. It is clear we must do more as in local, state and federal government to protect all our citizens," Schlossberg said.

"I remain dedicated to working with our friends in local and state government to stop this violence. Our role is a supportive one, and we are here to give whatever support is necessary."

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who represents Lehigh, Northampton and part of Monroe counties, issued a statement Thursday morning:

I am horrified and heartbroken that Allentown has become the latest community affected by mass gun violence. Thankfully, there appear to be no fatalities but the trauma and pain inflicted on the survivors will last a lifetime. And, the fear instilled in our community as a result of this act will be long-lasting. My heart goes out to the victims in the hospital and their families and my deepest gratitude is extended to the first responders, medical personnel, and law enforcement for their unwavering service. The scourge of gun violence must be addressed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allentown police at 610-437-7721. Callers can remain anonymous.