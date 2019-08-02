DA to hold news conference on Palmer Township double homicide, arson 69 News Courtesy Palmer Municipal Fire Department Facebook page [ + - ] 69 News Courtesy Palmer Municipal Fire Department Facebook page [ + - ] Courtesy Palmer Municipal Fire Department Facebook page [ + - ] 69 News Courtesy Palmer Municipal Fire Department Facebook page [ + - ] 69 News Courtesy Palmer Municipal Fire Department Facebook page [ + - ]

EASTON, Pa. - UPDATE: Man charged in Palmer Township arson, double homicide

The Northampton County district attorney's office is set to release more information on an arson and double homicide in Palmer Township in January.

A news conference is set for 2 p.m. Friday at the DA's office in Easton. Watch it live here at WFMZ.com.

Back on January 4, authorities found the bodies of an elderly woman and her son in a home destroyed by fire.

Investigators ruled the deaths of Virginia Houck, 97, and Roger Houck, 59, homicides. Their bodies were bound and authorities said later they believe someone started the fire early in the morning to try to hide what happened.

Detectives said in February they have a person of interest, but have not released more details since then.

