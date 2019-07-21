Da Vinci Science Center celebrated the Apollo 11 anniversary
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley played a vital role in the launch of Apollo 11.
Hundreds of thousands of tons of industrial gasses from Air Products were used to support the launch and the mission.
On Saturday, 69 News went to the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown to see how it is celebrating the 50th anniversary.
