Dad admits giving son methadone and whippits

Joe McDonald

EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County man has admitted giving his then 12-year-old son methadone and doing whippits with the boy.

David L. Stednitz, of Forks Township, has pleaded guilty to a single felony count of child endangerment after the boy admitted to authorities that his father had given him methadone to deal with stress. A drug test taken before an interview with authorities confirmed the drug in the boy's system, according to court records.

Stednitz entered his guilty plea on Friday before Northampton County Judge Michael Koury, who set sentencing for Nov. 15. As part of a negotiated plea, prosecutors withdrew three other counts of child endangerment and four counts of reckless endangerment against the 47-year-old.

But the plea was an open guilty plea and did not include an agreed upon sentence recommendation, according to Assistant District Attorney Laura Majewski. The minimum sentence in the standard range is six to 14 months, and the judge could deviate from the guidelines, she said.

Stednitz tried unsuccessfully to have his case transferred to the county's mental health court. The program looks to divert non-violent offenders into a program that allows defendants to have their criminal records wiped clean upon successful completion of treatment.

Defense attorney Robert Patterson told the judge that his client's case wasn't denied due to an absence of mental health issues but rather the district attorney deemed the case inappropriate for mental health court.

Along with a pre-sentencing investigation, the judge also ordered a psychological evaluation. Stednitz remains free on bail until his sentencing.

In October 2018, Forks Township police charged Stednitz after a welfare check conducted seven months earlier on his son. The boy's mother told authorities that she found what appeared to be methadone pills in his wallet, which she believed were supplied by the boy's father.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and he allegedly admitted to hospital staff that he had taken the pills and smoked pot. Northampton County children and youth interviewed the boy, who reported that his father bought him e-cigarettes, whippits and chewing tobacco since roughly December 2017, according to records.

The boy told county officials that he had text messages to that effect but said his father instructed him to delete the conversations.

During an interview with police, the boy allegedly confirmed that Stednitz had provided tobacco and whippits between December 2017 and April 2018 and gave him two methadone pills. Stednitz allegedly did whippits with his son about four times.

A search warrant allegedly revealed several deleted text messages between Stednitz and his son regarding whippit parties and a message in which Stednitz tells the boy to "delete every text message we ever sent to each other so I don't get accused of some other crazy (expletive)," according to records.