Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; Route 309 south remains closed

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Hours after a deadly tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 78, traffic is now able to get through.

Two lanes are open both eastbound and westbound on I-78 at Route 309, PennDOT officials said around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Route 309 south remains closed while PennDOT crews inspect the bridge for damage, but 309 north is safe and open.

A tractor-trailer crashed into the median and bridge support on I-78 eastbound around 4:50 a.m. Thursday. The truck erupted in flames, shutting down I-78 completely and the Route 309 overpass above it.

Officials remained on scene into the afternoon but were able to reopen most of I-78.

The 49-year-old driver died at the scene, state police said. The man's name has not yet been released.

