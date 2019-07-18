Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; Route 309 south remains closed
Route 309 south still closed for bridge inspection
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Hours after a deadly tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 78, traffic is now able to get through.
Two lanes are open both eastbound and westbound on I-78 at Route 309, PennDOT officials said around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Route 309 south remains closed while PennDOT crews inspect the bridge for damage, but 309 north is safe and open.
A tractor-trailer crashed into the median and bridge support on I-78 eastbound around 4:50 a.m. Thursday. The truck erupted in flames, shutting down I-78 completely and the Route 309 overpass above it.
Officials remained on scene into the afternoon but were able to reopen most of I-78.
The 49-year-old driver died at the scene, state police said. The man's name has not yet been released.
PSP Fogelsville is investigating a fatal crash of a Tractor Trailer on I-78 at SR 309. Both E/B and W/B of I-78 are closed. Possible structural damage to the SR 309 overpass. pic.twitter.com/P9q0pexySa— Troop M - CSO/PIO Office (@PSPTroopMPIO) July 18, 2019
CLICK HERE TO UPLOAD or use the form below.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
Authorities say the alleged attacks took place over roughly two yearsRead More »
- Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; Route 309 south remains closed
- Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
- Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest
- IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win
- South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan
- Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; Route 309 south remains closed
- Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
- Updated Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff
- Updated Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
- Updated Caught on camera: Man suspected in multiple home burglaries
- Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
- Schlegel Park pool forced to close again because of storm
- Boil water advisory lifted for 18th Ward, Kenhorst, Cumru