Lehigh Valley

Defense: Man in Easton standoff case tried to commit 'suicide by cop'

Prosecution: He didn't want to face consequences

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 01:43 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:43 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Defense attorney James Connell said the case against his client, Jeffrey Folkner, isn't exactly a "whodunnit."

Yes, he did throw Molotov cocktails at Easton police in July 2018, Connell said. And yes, he did try to commit "suicide by cop," according to the defense.

But Connell asked a Northampton County jury to carefully consider all the evidence and consider the law, when determining whether Folkner is guilty of attempted homicide.

The prosecution and defense made opening statements early Tuesday afternoon in the attempted homicide and assault case against the 28-year-old Folkner. He's accused of getting into a standoff with police after officers responded to his Pearl Street home in Easton for a domestic dispute.

The prosecution is set to begin its case before Northampton County Judge Craig Dally Tuesday afternoon, and the trial is expected to last through the week.

In his opening statement, Connell told jurors that they'll hear about Folkner's life in the days leading up to the standoff. It wasn't his intention to harm police officers, but rather to get them so angry at him that they'd kill Folkner, according to the defense.

And without that intention to harm police, there can be no guilt on the charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, Connell said.

But Assistant District Attorney Ed Penetar said he'll show that Folkner's actions that night and his attempts to manipulate the criminal justice system demonstrate an acknowledgement of guilt.

Easton police were initially dispatched to the 600 block of Pearl Street on July 18, 2018, for a report that Folkner assaulted a man, who was dating his sister. When police asked him to step outside, he allegedly refused.

"This is when things took a dramatic turn," Penetar told the jury.

Folkner started blasting music and pushed an air conditioner out of a second-floor window, Penetar said. He told the jury that they'd hear testimony from two officers, who looked directly at Folkner as he tossed a Molotov cocktail at them. It landed so close they could feel the intense heat from the explosion, Penetar said.

Folkner would throw two more Molotov cocktails out the front door – one of which started a building on fire – and fire one shot out the window and a second inside the house, according to the prosecution.

And when it was clear there was no way out of the house, Folkner didn't decide to surrender and deal with the consequences of his actions, Penetar said. He decided to commit suicide by cop.

"He tried to go out in a blaze of glory," Penetar said.

That's when Folkner appeared on the front porch with a cigarette in his mouth, holding a machete in one hand and giving police the middle finger with the other, according to the prosecution.

"He wanted to die at that point, ladies and gentlemen, because he didn't want to face the consequences of trying to kill police officers," Penetar said.

While Folkner was in a holding cell after his arrest, prosecutors allege he cursed police and said he should have killed the officers. Penetar said he asked a fellow inmate to tell a witness to plead the fifth at his preliminary hearing.

And he started acting like he was crazy in phone calls from prison to his father, according to the prosecution. Yet, he told his mother in a letter that he was only acting crazy because authorities were listening to his calls and that it's "worth a shot" at trial, according to Penetar.

"All this could have been avoided, if he just came outside," Penetar said.

Easton police were able to subdue Folkner with a Taser and take him into custody after the roughly two-hour standoff. He now faces two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possessing an incendiary device, and single counts of arson, risking catastrophe and criminal mischief.

