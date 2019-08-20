DeSales University helps new students break the ice with Character U challenge

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - As college freshmen make their way to universities across the country for the first time, one local school is doing something different for its orientation.

Orientation leaders at DeSales University know when college freshmen first get to school, it can be stressful, from moving into your dorm to meeting new people.

So, the school is helping the class of 2023 with the latter by splitting the group into eight different teams for eight different field games competitions known as the Character U challenge.

Students compete in events such as a homerun derby, musical chairs and bingo to get points for the Dog Bowl, the orientation championship.

Nearly 500 freshmen took part in the fun outside the Dorothy Day Student Union on Monday.

Assistant Dean of Students Nick Luchko says the Character U challenge is great because students can make long-lasting connections.

"We've had best friends. We've had boyfriend and girlfriends meet each other," Luchko said.

The fun continues on Tuesday, and the Dog Bowl winner will be crowned before school starts on Wednesday.