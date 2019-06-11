Developer pitches brewpub plan at vacant Neuweiler Brewery

Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's long-vacant Neuweiler Brewery is set to become the latest piece of the city's ongoing revitalization.

The Allentown Planning Commission on Tuesday granted conditional land development approval for plans that will include a brewpub and office building at the site of hulking and deteriorated brewery property along Front Street.

Developers Josh Wood and Alex Friedman, principals in Brewers Hill Development, said the project's first phase will include two buildings measuring roughly 48,000 square-feet. A three-story building at Front and Liberty streets, known as building J, will be renovated for office space.

Directly behind the proposed office building is what is known as building K, which will house a one-story, 6,000-square-foot, 200-seat brewpub. Wood said the brewpub will have limited brewing capacity.

Utility work, parking and landscaping will all be part of the project's first phase along with the office space and brewpub. Brewers Hill will develop the other two buildings on the property totaling more than 100,000 square-feet further down the road. A fifth building on the property that was built in sections over the years and has no historical significance will be demolished.

Friedman and Wood said they are "pretty much 100 percent" locked into a tenant for the brewpub, which they declined to identify until more project details are finalized. And the office building will be 60 to 65 percent occupied once it's ready.

While retail space is an option, Wood said general office space or medical offices are most likely the initial uses. The building will house several tenants with each floor fit out differently based on those tenants.

Friedman said they have ideas for the other buildings on the property but that the focus right now is the infrastructure work and the initial tenants. The idea is to bring life to the property, which should help drive interest in the rest of the project, he said.

Future development on the site will be whatever is best for the city in general and the waterfront specifically, Friedman said, calling the riverfront the "next great frontier for the city."

"The exciting news is we're ready to go, and they're ready to go," Friedman said of the project's future tenants.

The developer has been in discussions with the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority about financing for the project and plans to formally approach the board now that conditional approval is in hand. Under the NIZ, developers are allowed to use almost all new taxes generated by development in the zone to help pay down construction debt.

Friedman and Wood said phase one should take about 18 months to complete once all outside agency approvals and city approvals such as a zoning variance and a sidewalk postponement are in hand.

The project architect and engineer gave planning commissioners a wide-ranging overview of the project's first phase that will also include outdoor patios, landscaping across the entire site and plans for a roof-top patio on one of the buildings that will offer a view of the Lehigh River.

The brewpub will feature a large bar and open kitchen, and the property will have 226 parking spaces, 20 more than required by zoning regulations. Windows that are missing in the other buildings will be replaced, and the plans include a cut out for a few on-street parking spots along Front Street near Liberty Street.

Planning commissioners were generally welcoming of the plan and had few, if any, concerns about the project. The commission was prepared Tuesday to table a decision until the developer addressed a number of issues raised by city planning staff and did other things like formally apply for a sidewalk postponement request.

Friedman and Wood, however, asked the planning commission to consider granting them a conditional final land development approval to keep the project moving ahead. Wood said they were "at the finish line" with project financing, so it would have been to their benefit to leave the meeting with a conditional approval in hand and only a zoning variance needed.

Commissioners agreed that the remaining issues were largely technical in nature and wouldn't change the overall plan design, so they opted to grant the conditional approval.

