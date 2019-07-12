Lehigh Valley

Developer plans to turn Bethlehem building into studio apartments

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 09:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 09:02 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Developer Abraham Atiyeh plans to turn "one of the nastiest buildings in Bethlehem" into New York City-style studio apartments with a target market of young people who are just getting out of college.

Atiyeh told the Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday that the former Synthetic Thread factory at 830 13th Ave. can be converted into 67 small apartments that will cost $600 to $700 per month, including utilities. The building is off Route 378, on the other side of the highway from B. Braun Medical.

He said his target market will be young people just out of local colleges who may not have started careers yet but "don't want to live with their mom." The building will be transformed into a modern apartment complex with hardwood floors and lots of glass on the exterior, he said.

The textile factory in west Bethlehem closed in 2004 and is not suited for modern industry, Atiyeh said.

"It's not practical be an industrial warehouse" because it has low ceilings and the property layout is not good for large trucks, Atiyeh said.

"It's one of the nastiest buildings in Bethlehem," he said.

Atiyeh's plans are identical to a proposal he submitted in 2010 that was approved by the city, but he did not follow through then because "the economy dropped," he said Thursday. Because years have passed since then, he has to go through the planning and zoning process again.

Paul Greenblatt, owner of an industrial building adjacent to the former silk mill and a member of the family that founded Synthetic Thread, pointed out to the commission that large trucks will be driving near the proposed apartments. He also expressed concern about overflow parking that could impede business traffic.

Planning Commission Chairman Robert Melosky, Vice Chairman Matthew Malozi and commissioners Thomas Barker and Joy Cohen voted to recommend the plan to the zoning board, which makes the final rulings on developments.

The commission also approved the proposed addition to Bethlehem Manor, 815 Pennsylvania Ave., of 54 single-occupancy rooms. The nursing home, another Atiyeh enterprise, will put up a three-story addition of about 30,000 square feet in the residential district. The current building is slightly larger, at 38,320 square feet.

Architect Eugene Berg said the addition will not have a big impact on the neighborhood.

"If you were to view this project from Pennsylvania Avenue, it would be hidden by the building in front," he said.

The expansion meets market demand for single rooms in senior-care facilities, he said, and it will not require more than four staff members during any shift. Bethlehem Manor's existing parking lot is more than big enough to handle that, and the residents will not have cars, according to Berg.

Malozi noted that the addition will mean a 70% increase in residents, to about 129.

Peter Mayes, head of the Rosemont Association neighborhood group, said the manor has been a good neighbor and responsive when issues have come up. He said as long as the senior facility can maintain the "status quo," neighbors do not object to expansion.

Ross Wilson, another Bethlehem Manor neighbor agreed generally, though he noted that late-night ambulance calls and the sounds of diesel engines and vehicle backup alarms can be irritating at 3 a.m.

Another neighbor, Paul Becker of Pennsylvania Avenue, raised concerns about stormwater runoff and border fences.

The site plan review was forwarded to the zoning board by a 4-0 vote.

Other News

The board also recommended a JAMA Properties plan to demolish the Canal Plaza strip mall at 565 West Lehigh St. and replace it with a 30-unit apartment building. Barker did not participate in the discussion or vote because he has a financial interest in the project.

The strip mall houses the office of Lehigh County District Judge Wayne Maura. Other units in the mall are vacant, or soon will be, the developers said. Canal Plaza is in a "limited commercial" zone, which allows housing as long as there is commercial space on the first floor. The proposed Waters Edge Apartments, looking toward the Lehigh River and canal, would not have that commercial space.

"I'm in favor of the project, generally," Malozi said, while raising some issues with the plan.

Melosky, Malozi and Cohen voted to send the plan to the zoning board.

The commission also discussed changing meeting times. It currently meets at 4 p.m. and members discussed moving the time back until later so more residents could attend.

Melosky said the city staff would have to work longer if a change is made. Some meetings that will draw a lot of public interest could be held later, he suggested.

Darlene Heller, city planning director, said later meetings might help improve transparency.

"We are moving generally in the city to more transparency to the public," she said.

Melozi said live-streaming of the meetings is another way to be more open to the public.

Cohen said that when an issue is important, people do get to meetings, though she would be open to any time slot.

No decision on the meeting time was made. A change, if any, might not happen until 2020.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

11:53 AM

  • WNW 12 mph
  • 28°
  • 60%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Lehigh Valley Road Runners award $24K in scholarships

Lehigh Valley Road Runners award $24K in scholarships

Jaindl Properties set to acquire downtown Allentown office locale
69 News

Jaindl Properties set to acquire downtown Allentown office locale

Easton City Council discusses improvements for city's buildings and roads
69 News

Easton City Council discusses improvements for city's buildings and roads

East Allen moves forward with regional comprehensive plan

East Allen moves forward with regional comprehensive plan

ANIZDA amends its financing guidelines
69 News and ANIZDA

ANIZDA amends its financing guidelines

Lower Nazareth Township may hold Jaindl warehouse vote July 24
FreeImages.com/nicholas cosens

Lower Nazareth Township may hold Jaindl warehouse vote July 24

United Way celebrates National Summer Learning Week

United Way celebrates National Summer Learning Week

Allentown looking to expand park system

Allentown looking to expand park system

Bethlehem's Sun Inn serves up tasty eats with a side of history

Bethlehem's Sun Inn serves up tasty eats with a side of history

DA: Officials to investigate whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide

DA: Officials to investigate whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide

Phantoms release full 2019-20 season schedule

Phantoms release full 2019-20 season schedule

Lehigh County judge agrees to lower bail for alleged hatchet attacker
April Maddona/69 News

Lehigh County judge agrees to lower bail for alleged hatchet attacker

Macungie man's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak comes to an end

Macungie man's 'Jeopardy!' winning streak comes to an end

10 new food vendors coming to Musikfest
ArtsQuest

10 new food vendors coming to Musikfest

Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley
iStockPhoto / sculpies

Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley

State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
Zach DeWever | 69 News

State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool closed for days while motor replaced
69 News

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool closed for days while motor replaced

Trailer buckles, splits in half on Route 512 in Hanover
Michael Frace

Trailer buckles, splits in half on Route 512 in Hanover

Blueberry season is here: Recipe ideas

Blueberry season is here: Recipe ideas

Slate Belt police catch alleged church burglars with stolen handgun

Slate Belt police catch alleged church burglars with stolen handgun

Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020

Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020

DA, police to hold news conference on Palmer Township homicide

DA, police to hold news conference on Palmer Township homicide

Manufacturing startup to open facility in West Easton
MGN

Manufacturing startup to open facility in West Easton

Crash slows traffic on I-78 east near Cedar Crest Boulevard
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Crash slows traffic on I-78 east near Cedar Crest Boulevard

Allen Township Supervisors review Northampton Business Center plan
69 News

Allen Township Supervisors review Northampton Business Center plan

Lower Macungie planning commission approves Mountain View Estates plan
69 News

Lower Macungie planning commission approves Mountain View Estates plan

Woman combines passion for art, baking at the Pirate Cupcake Food Truck

Woman combines passion for art, baking at the Pirate Cupcake Food Truck

14 arrested, heroin and fentanyl seized in massive drug raid stretching to Lehigh Valley

14 arrested, heroin and fentanyl seized in massive drug raid stretching to Lehigh Valley

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Police: Fleeing theft suspect hit by patrol car in Reading

Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing

Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing

Decision on whether to tear down Glendon Hotel in Northampton County could come soon

Decision on whether to tear down Glendon Hotel in Northampton County could come soon

Parent: Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps didn't do enough after alleged sexual assault

Parent: Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps didn't do enough after alleged sexual assault

Newest City Center apartment project 'attainable' option for downtown workers

Newest City Center apartment project 'attainable' option for downtown workers

Former Center City Allentown Holiday Inn
Courtesy City Center Investment Corp.

Former Center City Allentown Holiday Inn

Man charged in connection with Washington Township explosions pleads not guilty

Man charged in connection with Washington Township explosions pleads not guilty

Easton-based Victualic acquires fire sprinkler manufacturer
69 News

Easton-based Victualic acquires fire sprinkler manufacturer

Developer outlines plans for former Holiday Inn in downtown Allentown
City Center

Developer outlines plans for former Holiday Inn in downtown Allentown

Cedar Beach Pool closed Tuesday due to water main break
69 News

Cedar Beach Pool closed Tuesday due to water main break

Chick-fil-A celebrates Cow Appreciation Day with free food
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A celebrates Cow Appreciation Day with free food

Clover Drive residents speak against proposed rezoning in Upper Saucon
69 News

Clover Drive residents speak against proposed rezoning in Upper Saucon

Whitehall Township commissioners approve liquor license transfer
69 News

Whitehall Township commissioners approve liquor license transfer

East Penn School Board gets look at higher costs for stadium work

East Penn School Board gets look at higher costs for stadium work

Palmer Township Supervisors approve revised application for Palmer Point Project
69 News

Palmer Township Supervisors approve revised application for Palmer Point Project

Fish habitat improvement project at Minsi Lake underway

Fish habitat improvement project at Minsi Lake underway

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Violence in Allentown: 17 people shot in last 3 weeks

Violence in Allentown: 17 people shot in last 3 weeks

Coroner: Palmer Township homicide victim died of gunshot wounds to the head

Coroner: Palmer Township homicide victim died of gunshot wounds to the head

Pennsylvania Latino Convention to be held at Historic Hotel Bethlehem

Pennsylvania Latino Convention to be held at Historic Hotel Bethlehem

Trial begins over Lehigh University civil rights lawsuit

Trial begins over Lehigh University civil rights lawsuit

Police chief retiring after 46 years in law enforcement
69 News

Police chief retiring after 46 years in law enforcement