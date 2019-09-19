Developer proposes 2 office buildings in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Developer John Blair pitched a plan for two office buildings in Lower Saucon Township at Wednesday night's township council meeting. The buildings would be on about 2.2 acres of land between Route 378 and Old Philadelphia Pike.
Blair said he bought a land-locked plot off the highway about 15 years ago, and more recently acquired a plot north of that land. The new parcel, located at 3725 Old Philadelphia Pike, provides access to the original property. He plans to leave an existing home on the new lot and add office buildings of about 1,900 square feet and 4,600 square feet, all with road access via Old Philadelphia Pike. Using Route 378 for access would not be permitted by the state, he said.
The developer said the plan is a challenge because it will be costly relative to the return. He said he will need environmental variances because of a small creek on the property. He will also have to clean up old tires, fuel tanks and debris that has been at the site since long before he purchased it.
"I can bring a tax base to the township. I can bring two beautiful office buildings to the township, and I can clean up a junk yard," Blair said.
He said the unnamed creek is a couple of feet wide and often dry, but it is a tributary to Black River, a trout stream. That means the development also has to get approval from the Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Blair did not ask for any township action on Wednesday, just an indication that the council would look favorably on the development if zoning and other approvals are granted. He said he would put a bridge over the creek to the parking lot to the larger office building.
"I can make it better," Blair said of the open land, which is zoned as "Village Center," and suitable for office buildings.
Council members generally spoke favorably of the plan, though Councilman George Gress said the area has a runoff problem already. Vice President Ryan Stauffer also said water concerns will have to be addressed.
Councilwoman Donna Louder said she would support the project, as long as the water issue is resolved.
President Priscilla deLeon noted that a lot of variances will be needed.
In other business, Lower Saucon Fire Rescue will receive a $287,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for recruitment and retention of emergency personnel over the next four years.
Deputy Chief Bryan Evans said the grant will allow Fire Rescue to offer incentives such as tuition reimbursement to bring in and keep firefighters.
Township Manager Leslie Huhn also announced a grant of $25,000 for playground equipment.
The council voted 4-0, with Sandra Yerger absent, on 2020 contributions of $454,698 to its police pension and $131,201 for the pension plan for non-uniformed employees.
The council welcomed its new Junior Council member, Tyler Dickens of Saucon Valley High School.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
South Whitehall promotes 4 police officers to sergeant
As a result of a police department restructuring conducted earlier this year, four South Whitehall police officers were officially promoted to the rank of sergeant to serve in their respective platoons at Wednesday's township...Read More »
- Allentown rezones former incinerator site
- Developer proposes 2 office buildings in Lower Saucon
- Vehicle crashes over embankment in Lower Macungie Township
- Bethlehem restaurant mixes traditional Mexican cuisine with other cultures
- 'Principal residency' program aims to train future principals through real-life experience
- WWII veteran from Allentown awarded Bronze Star 74 years after battle
Latest From The Newsroom
- Driver dies after car hits pole on Route 724 near Birdsboro
- WWII veteran from Allentown awarded Bronze Star 74 years after battle
- Tower Health, Drexel make joint bid for children's hospital
- Ahead of City Park event, Reading WWII vet recalls service
- DA: Man charged in shooting death of woman in Allentown
- Fire chief: 2 men dead after plane crash in Monroe County
- Man charged in sex abuse of 3 girls at daycare in Whitehall
- South Whitehall promotes 4 police officers to sergeant
- Reading School Board authorizes $52.6M bonds
- Allentown rezones former incinerator site