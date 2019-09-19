Developer proposes 2 office buildings in Lower Saucon

69 News

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Developer John Blair pitched a plan for two office buildings in Lower Saucon Township at Wednesday night's township council meeting. The buildings would be on about 2.2 acres of land between Route 378 and Old Philadelphia Pike.

Blair said he bought a land-locked plot off the highway about 15 years ago, and more recently acquired a plot north of that land. The new parcel, located at 3725 Old Philadelphia Pike, provides access to the original property. He plans to leave an existing home on the new lot and add office buildings of about 1,900 square feet and 4,600 square feet, all with road access via Old Philadelphia Pike. Using Route 378 for access would not be permitted by the state, he said.

The developer said the plan is a challenge because it will be costly relative to the return. He said he will need environmental variances because of a small creek on the property. He will also have to clean up old tires, fuel tanks and debris that has been at the site since long before he purchased it.

"I can bring a tax base to the township. I can bring two beautiful office buildings to the township, and I can clean up a junk yard," Blair said.

He said the unnamed creek is a couple of feet wide and often dry, but it is a tributary to Black River, a trout stream. That means the development also has to get approval from the Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Blair did not ask for any township action on Wednesday, just an indication that the council would look favorably on the development if zoning and other approvals are granted. He said he would put a bridge over the creek to the parking lot to the larger office building.

"I can make it better," Blair said of the open land, which is zoned as "Village Center," and suitable for office buildings.

Council members generally spoke favorably of the plan, though Councilman George Gress said the area has a runoff problem already. Vice President Ryan Stauffer also said water concerns will have to be addressed.

Councilwoman Donna Louder said she would support the project, as long as the water issue is resolved.

President Priscilla deLeon noted that a lot of variances will be needed.

In other business, Lower Saucon Fire Rescue will receive a $287,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for recruitment and retention of emergency personnel over the next four years.

Deputy Chief Bryan Evans said the grant will allow Fire Rescue to offer incentives such as tuition reimbursement to bring in and keep firefighters.

Township Manager Leslie Huhn also announced a grant of $25,000 for playground equipment.

The council voted 4-0, with Sandra Yerger absent, on 2020 contributions of $454,698 to its police pension and $131,201 for the pension plan for non-uniformed employees.

The council welcomed its new Junior Council member, Tyler Dickens of Saucon Valley High School.