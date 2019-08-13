Developer scales back plans for Five City Center apartment building
Changes make project financially feasible
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - City Center Investment Corp. is scaling back a residential portion of its Five City Center development to keep the project fiscally sound and allow the company to more aggressively pursue its newest apartment project.
City Center representatives appeared before the Allentown Planning Commission Tuesday to revise plans for Center Square East, the larger residential portion of the Five City Center project at Seventh and Walnut streets.
In November, the developer received planning commission approval for 220 apartments in a six-story building atop 239 underground parking spaces. Revised plans now call for 170 apartments on four stories atop 188 parking spaces.
Five City Center still stretches from Seventh Street to Eighth Street and Hamilton Street to Walnut with a massive courtyard in the center that will feature a swimming pool and sundeck, lounges and fire pits, grilling stations, turf areas and outdoor dining spaces for residents.
First-floor common spaces will also include a lounge, leasing area, fitness room, pet spa and a mailroom for residents that will feature cold storage for the delivery of groceries.
But design changes include eliminating a glass corridor in the northeast corner of Center Square East in favor of apartments that will feature floor-to-ceiling windows to offer the same aesthetic. The developer has also eliminated some apartments in favor of a rooftop lounge and terrace for residents that will offer views of Allentown Center Square.
After planning commissioners signed off on the changes, company president J.B. Reilly said Center Square East was scaled back to keep the project financially feasible and the proposed rents in line with original projections. A six-story apartment building just wasn’t going to make financial sense in this market, he said.
“That’s why you don’t see a lot of six-story apartment buildings being built in this area,” Reilly said.
Monthly rents for apartments at the $40 million Center Square East are projected to fetch between $1,200 and $1,700 for studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms.
Since receiving final approval for the project last year, City Center has also committed to building nearly 200 more apartments at its proposed City Place on the site of the former Holiday Inn at Ninth and Hamilton streets.
During a presentation to the planning commission last month, Reilly described the apartments as a “more attainable” option for people living and working downtown. Reilly said Tuesday that scaling back Five Center East can allow the company to “more aggressively” accelerate the construction timeline for City Place.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019
26 of the arrests were for public drunkenness.Read More »
- Smaller apartment project proposed on site of Allentown warehouse fire
- Woman charged in connection with pedestrian death in South Whitehall Township
- Lehigh University opens new dorm with plans to increase student body
- NCC holds weeklong intensive guitar-building class
- Teen charged in shooting behind Emmaus elementary school
- 69 WFMZ-TV nominated for 11 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh University opens new dorm with plans to increase student body
- Woman charged in connection with pedestrian death in South Whitehall Township
- Updated Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley
- Smaller apartment project proposed on site of Allentown warehouse fire
- Updated Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say
- Updated Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019
- 58-year-old man dies after crash involving bicycle, car in Montgomery County
- Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
- US appeals court hands truckers defeat in turnpike toll suit
- Kutztown University: New website improves user experience