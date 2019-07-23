Development project slated for area in Bethlehem Township where Great Egrets gather
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Wetlands along Green Pond Road is a picture perfect spot for Environmental Science student Alex Sheehan.
"I saw between 25 and 30," said Sheehan, when asked how many Great Egrets he saw there this weekend.
The Great Egrets are part of the same family as Blue Herons. The birds on are on their way south and come to Bethlehem Township's Green Pond Road. Call it a pit stop on their migratory highway.
"Super Amazing only once a year you get to see this," Sheehan said.
More than 160 bird species have been documented to use the area as a stopping point or hunting ground. Ornithologist and President of the Lehigh Valley Audubon Society Peter Saenger says the area is an important area for avians.
"Environmentally birds are used as an indicator of the environmental health and that means green pond is very healthy right now," he said.
The perfect pit stop is on endangered ground. A massive development has been approved for the spot.
After years of legal wrangling the township expects final plans from developers this week. Traditions America says on its website it's working closely with experts in wetlands habitat, to maintain this important avian area.
Saenger, who was part of the effort to save the wetlands, says any development will push most birds away. Pollution run off from new roads and cars will taint the water and food for those who do come.
"There is something very valuable about green pond and what it's providing these birds. If they fly through the Lehigh Valley and don't find anywhere else in time they are weakened and can literally just drop dead," he said.
Making the pics perhaps a last in lifetime shot for Sheehan.
"These birds are beautiful, bring a lot of color to the area," he said.
