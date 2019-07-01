Diocese of Allentown to reduce office work force by 24 percent, take other cost-cutting measures

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In part to free up funds to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse, the Allentown Diocese cut operating costs and is reducing its office work force by 24 percent.

The diocese also reviewed business processes and restructured some departments, the diocese said Monday.

Most of the employment reduction happened through attrition, including a voluntary retirement program.

The cost-cutting actions took place in diocesan administrative offices, and operations at parishes were not affected.

It also implemented a pay freeze for employees and clergy in administrative roles.

The Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program, the program to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse, has resulted in no cash reserves being available to cover budget deficits.

No parish or school assets, no money donated to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, and no future collections at parish Masses are being used to fund the program, the diocese said.