Dorney Park to pull personalized rifle bullet item from gift shops after social media complaint
Dorney Park has pulled a controversial piece of merchandise from its gift shop shelves after a complaint on social media.
The South Whitehall Township amusement park had been offering a product advertised as a personalized rifle bullet in its stores.
One person in a social media post said offering the product at an amusement park gift shop was"the most ill-advised thing to happen this summer."
Dorney released a statement about pulling the item: "We ceased offering the merchandise because we believe we can offer our guests products that are more suitable for our family friendly environment."
