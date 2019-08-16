Dorney's owner planning 'giga coaster' at theme park in Ohio

MASON, Ohio - Adrenaline junkies, get ready.

Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati, Ohio, will unveil next spring its latest ride, Orion, a roller coaster that will feature a 300-foot drop.

That qualifies it as a "giga" coaster, one of just seven in the world with a drop between 300 and 399 feet, according to the park, whose parent company, Cedar Fair, also owns Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Lehigh County,

After the initial drop, the ride features seven more hills, speeds as high as 91 mph, and more than a mile of track.

Orion will be the park's tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster, lasting three minutes.

Ten hours after announcing Orion, we received the first delivery of parts for the ride with pieces for the transfer table. #KingsIsland #KI2020 pic.twitter.com/cVB6TAVoWb — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) August 16, 2019

Orion was designed by Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard, which also designed Hersheypark's 15th roller coaster, called Candymonium, a hypercoaster that will also make its debut in 2020.

The company is also responsible for the design of Dorney's Talon and Hydra roller coasters.