Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Now that all the vendors coming to the Downtown Allentown Market have been named, they're looking for a full staff.

City Center held a job fair for the market Wednesday at the Renaissance Allentown Hotel.

The market is looking to hire about 20 to 30 employees for different jobs, from cooks and cashiers to bartenders.

City Center officials say customers will like the downtown venue because of the variety of food being offered.

"I can get pizza, my husband can get sushi, my kids can get a cheeseburger, and then they can get ice cream after, so there's something for everybody," said Natalia Stezenko, Retail, Leasing and Activation Manager at City Center.

They say the market will open in September along the ArtsWalk.

Anyone who missed Wednesday's event and is interested in working there can still apply online at the vendors' websites.