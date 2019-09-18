Downtown Allentown Market set to open Thursday

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After 18 months of work, downtown Allentown finally has the Market.

There are nine vendors in the 12,000-square-foot space along with indoor and outdoor seating.

And for a few of these vendors, it's their first foray into brick and mortar, like Batch Microcreamery and Doughnut Love.

"I was born and raised on the south side of Allentown so being back here with our community is awesome," said Rick Pongracz with Batch Microcreamery.

"Markets are great there's a lot of collaboration. So much variety," said Susan Ott with Doughnut Love.

"So when this opportunity opened up we felt like this was the perfect spot to join in on the growing food scene."

City Center is going for more than just the lunch crowd.

"I think this area and suburbs in general are begging for a good cocktail program," said Nicholas Prozek with Boardroom Spirits.

"For up here it's something new and exciting."

The market officially opens Thursday at 7:30 a.m. There are a slew of events already planned and you can keep up with them on the market's website.