Dozens of potential bidders for demolition project walk the Allentown State Hospital property
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Before the Allentown State Hospital meets the wrecking ball potential bidders for a demolition project are getting a look at what they could be in for.
Dozens of interested bidders for the Allentown State Hospital demolition project were urged to attend a pre-proposal conference on-site.
After a brief rundown of the requirements, company representatives were invited to walk the 200-acre property to get an up close and personal look at what could be in store for them.
Jon Davies, with Complete Demolition Services, is from Kentucky. With a growing business, he says they're ready to take the project on.
"When your company gets to a certain size and you need work to feed it, so we just like to keep our guys busy and big projects it's challenging I guess," Davies said.
Over in Bethlehem, engineers at Van Cleef are hoping to get their hands on the project.
"We are local so hopefully we have a little bit of, not an edge, but we know the area, and we've been here for a long time," Ana Martins said.
The consensus is that it's going to be a big project no matter who gets it.
Besides demolition, the project consists of hazardous materials abatement, site restoration and historical salvage.
Those wanting to put in a proposal have until October 10 to submit to the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Lower Macungie Planning Commission approves 5G ordinance
The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission forwarded a bill on the future of 5G in the township during Tuesday night's meeting.Read More »
- Easton City Council holds public hearing on Sitgreaves Street improvements
- Local ingredients added to gastro-pub type food at The Sticky Pig
- Cottingham Stadium renovations on hold in Easton
- Crews fight multi-alarm fire in Upper Nazareth Township
- People urge lawmakers to consider raising minimum wage during rally in Allentown
- Dozens of potential bidders for demolition project walk the Allentown State Hospital property
Latest From The Newsroom
- Veteran Cumru officer busted by feds on child porn charges
- Federal appeals court: PennEast Pipeline can't use eminent domain to seize NJ properties
- Temple University officials upset after field hockey team forced to end game early
- Maj. Nathan Kline, World War II veteran and Allentown native, dies at 95
- Updated Lower Macungie Planning Commission approves 5G ordinance
- Easton City Council holds public hearing on Sitgreaves Street improvements
- Local ingredients added to gastro-pub type food at The Sticky Pig
- Police investigate head-on crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
- Cottingham Stadium renovations on hold in Easton
- Crews fight multi-alarm fire in Upper Nazareth Township