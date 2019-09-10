Dozens of potential bidders for demolition project walk the Allentown State Hospital property

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Before the Allentown State Hospital meets the wrecking ball potential bidders for a demolition project are getting a look at what they could be in for.

Dozens of interested bidders for the Allentown State Hospital demolition project were urged to attend a pre-proposal conference on-site.

After a brief rundown of the requirements, company representatives were invited to walk the 200-acre property to get an up close and personal look at what could be in store for them.

Jon Davies, with Complete Demolition Services, is from Kentucky. With a growing business, he says they're ready to take the project on.

"When your company gets to a certain size and you need work to feed it, so we just like to keep our guys busy and big projects it's challenging I guess," Davies said.

Over in Bethlehem, engineers at Van Cleef are hoping to get their hands on the project.

"We are local so hopefully we have a little bit of, not an edge, but we know the area, and we've been here for a long time," Ana Martins said.

The consensus is that it's going to be a big project no matter who gets it.

Besides demolition, the project consists of hazardous materials abatement, site restoration and historical salvage.

Those wanting to put in a proposal have until October 10 to submit to the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.