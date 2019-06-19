Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez indefinitely pulled an ordinance from Bethlehem City Council's Tuesday night agenda requiring demonstrators to obtain a city permit before engaging in a protest.

"I have always been a strong supporter of the First Amendment," the mayor said Tuesday night. "… Through this ordinance, we seek to employ reasonable and constitutional time (and) place regulations."

By implementing the new law, Donchez said all citizens would be able to participate "safely."

The city created the bill to address a public incident which occurred at Musikfest two years ago. In response, ArtsQuest, the non-profit which runs the festival, was asked to research solutions. That input guided Bethlehem attorneys in writing the proposed legislation.

The ordinance pulled Tuesday night requires that six or more individuals who wish to stage a protest obtain a city permit five days before it occurs. An exception in the proposed law waives the five-day requirement if the protest is in response to a current event.

Should the law eventually be enacted, those that fall under its guidelines will be required to pay a permit application fee and complete an application. Law enforcement officials will then review the application for any potential issues they believe would likely require a larger police presence.

The mayor emphasized the intent of the law is not to infringe free speech, but to protect residents from potential harm that could arise when free speech is exercised.

Penalties include a $200 to $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail for repeat offenders.

Donchez gave no timeline when, or if, it will be reintroduced.

An announcement by President Adam Waldron that the ordinance had been lifted from the agenda did little to mollify a large crowd assembled to exercise freedom of speech. The proposed law also did something unusual – liberals and conservatives agreed they hated it.

"Is this for my protection?" asked resident Dana Grubb of Bethlehem. "I don't think so. … This would take this city down a very slippery slope."

The proposed law infringes on the citizens' right to "to criticize their government," according to Beverly Hernandez, a member of the Lehigh Valley Tea Party. She said history shows socialist governments gradually usurp more and more rights of the people until a "totalitarianism government" eventually replaces it.

Steve Kraft, another Bethlehem resident, said the city "had been a beacon" for individuals rights for years.

"This flies in the face of the First Amendment," he said. "… A permit implies that permission could be denied or other barriers could be enacted."

Still another resident, Paul Saunders, said the proposed law is "unconstitutional and un-American." He said it infringes on the right to peacefully assemble. He said it is "an affront to freedom and personal liberties."